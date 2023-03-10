Khelo India Dus ka Dum 2023: Women's hockey tournament begins in Bhopal 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the Khelo India Dus ka Dum initiative, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) organised a one-day women's hockey tournament here in Bhopal at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on March 10.

In this tournament, a total of five teams from different districts participated. Women's hockey teams from Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Raisen, and RNTU have participated. Around 100 girls are taking part in this tournament.

The first match began between Bhopal and Vidisha.

Khelo India Dus ka Dum

Khelo India Dus ka Dum tournament to be organised in 10 cities to celebrate International Women’s Day

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to organise the Khelo India Dus Ka Dum event from March 10 to 31, being conducted as a celebration for the International Women’s Day 2023. This is the first time that such a sports initiative is happening to celebrate the international event and the Union Ministry has sanctioned a total budget of Rs 50 Lakh to conduct the tournament.

The main purpose of organising this tournament is to provide a platform to the women athletes who were unable to participate in national/state level competitions and also ensure that competitive sports reaches untapped geographical areas.