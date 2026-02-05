Bhopal News: State Government Surrendered Before US, Deal To Hit Agriculture, Says Congress

Bhopal News: Government Surrendered Before US, Deal To Hit Agriculture, Says Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP government of surrendering to the US in a trade deal that could devastate Indian agriculture.

Under the agreement, India will impose 0% tariff on agricultural imports from US, including dry fruits, fruits and vegetables, wine, spirits, industrial products, chemicals and medical equipment. Meanwhile, Indian agricultural exports to the US will face taxes of up to 18%, Patwari said.

“This unequal deal will destroy our agriculture sector,” said Congress state president Jitu Patwari, addressing the media here. He said that while the BJP had promised to make farming profitable, farmers continue to face distress, with suicides on the rise.

Minister Sarang hits back

Minister Vishvas Sarang hit back, saying the agreement shows India is poised to become a world leader. Taking a dig at Congress’s recent talent hunt, he said, “They talk about talent, but competence and talent are not in Congress’s dictionary. If talent were the criterion, neither Indira Gandhi, nor Rajiv Gandhi, nor Rahul Gandhi would have become leaders in Congress.”