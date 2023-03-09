Bhopal: ‘Sharafat Ali Bhopali’ will remain at heart of Bhopalites

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city are in shock due to the sudden demise of film actor and director Satish Kaushik. The 66-year-old actor had a long association with Bhopal.

He was very popular in the city because of his character ‘Sharafat Ali Bhopali’ in the film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. He was fond of Bhopal, especially of its beauty, of its culture, of ‘Namkeen Chai’ and of its Biryani. His last movie ‘Patna Shukla’ was shot in Bhopal in December last Year. He was about to shoot his upcoming film in April this year.

Filmmaker and director Rummy Jaffery told Free Press that he had been working with Kaushik for 30 years but his friendship with him before that. “He worked with me on many films. Most of his hit characters are from my films like Sarafat Ali Bhopali in Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mutthu in Sajan Chale Sasural, Pappu Pazor in Deewana-Mastana, he said adding that Sathis got Filmfare Award for his Mutthu character.”

“Satish, Anupam Kher and I were in Bhopal for one month during Covid-19 pandemic for the shooting of ‘The Last Show’,” he said.

Zaid Ali of Zeal Entertainment Ltd, Bhopal, one of the major outfits engaged in organising shoots in the state told Free Press that he has worked with Satish Kaushik in around five movies which were shot in Bhopal. “My experience with him was very good. He had a very down-to-earth and jolly personality,” he said. He loved the tea of Raju Tea Stall, Bhopal. He was from theatre background so he used to like Bhopal because of its theatrical culture.

Chef Sameer Khan said that he loved to eat Bhopal ki Biryani and butter garlic fish. He used to prefer vegetarian and home-made food. “I used to bring tiffin from my home during the shooting of ‘Patna Shukla’. He had to take medicine so he used to take meal on time. He used to take lunch till 12pm and didn’t eat after 7pm. He used to avoid sweets.

MP Tourism Board deputy director, Yuvraj Padole said that Satish wanted to do his new movie in Bhopal. He met principal secretary culture and tourism Sheo Sekhar Shukla at the MPTB office regarding the locations last November.