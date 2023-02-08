Khelo India 2022: MP wrestler wins bronze against opponent who defeated her twice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): How winning a bronze medal can be as delightful as winning gold medal can be felt by looking at a woman wrestler from Depalpur in Indore district. After death of her mother during corona pandemic, Hansaben Rathore didn’t win any national medal for seven months. Two of the bouts that she lost during her dry spell were against the same Haryana wrestler whom she defeated on Wednesday.

Tears of joy trickled down her cheeks when she defeated the same rival in 57 kg weight category on her home mat at Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 in Bhopal. Rathore became the first wrestler from Madhya Pradesh to win a medal in wrestling at KIYG 2022.

The 18-year-old Hansaben Rathore said, "My father is a farmer. My family’s financial condition is not that good but my father never said no to anything I ever asked for. He never let finances come in way of my realising my dreams," said Rathore.

Rathore lost her mother during Covid pandemic. But in 2020, she had trials for an international championship. Dedicating that international championship to her mother, she got back on the mat right after her mother’s demise.

"I was 16 when my mother died. I was devastated at the time, but I never imagined it would have such an impact on me that I wouldn't be able to win any national medal for seven months."

"But during that period, my father worked hard to balance everything for us, both financially and emotionally. So, I’d like to dedicate this medal to my father," she added.

Talking about wrestling, Rathore said, "My grandfather was wrestler. Now, my brother and I are on the same path. I want to win gold medal in upcoming national championship."

