Bhopal: Man arrested on charges of stealing jewellery

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police station staff have arrested a resident of Bihar involved in stealing gold and silver jewellery, said police here on Tuesday.

Police station incharge Lokendra Singh Thakur told media that the accused had cheated people in Bhopal, Indore and other cities of the state.

The accused used to target elderly people by promising to polished their jewellery at less cost. When people would give jewellery for polishing, he would ask to bring water and as soon as the person would go inside the house, he would flee with jewellery.

In the city, four such cases have been registered. The police saw more than 350 CCTV footages to trace accused.

The accused has been indentified as Ravish Kumar (27) resident of district Munger in Bihar. The police arrested the accused and have also seized the jewellery and motorcycle worth Rs 7 lakh.

The other aides of the accused are at large, said the police.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)