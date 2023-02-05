Khelo India 2022: ‘I haven’t used my phone in two months’, farmer’s son says after breaking national record

Athlete Dev Kumar Meena | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dev Kumar Meena, a 17-year-old pole vaulter who created history by setting the first national record of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 with a 4.91 metre jump on Friday hasn't used his phone since the last two months.

Talking to the Free Press , he said, “I haven’t used any social media platform or my phone in the last two months since my coach took away my phone so that I don’t get diverted from key targets”.

Dev hails from Dewas of Madhya Pradesh and has been training in the pole vault for a year. He intends to break more records in the upcoming years. “I come from a family of farmers, and while this is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous and complex sports, that is exactly what fascinates me”, he said.

When questioned about the challenges of being an athlete, the gold medalist responded, “Maintaining continuity and a disciplined routine is the most difficult task. Additionally, I’m not permitted to use my phone. As a teenager, that is another thing that I have to deal with”.

'Let go minor distractions, when you have bigger goals to achieve', says coach

Free Press asked coach Ghanshyam about his decision to take away Dev’s phone, to which he replied, I’ve taken away his phone so that he can stay focused. When you have bigger goals to achieve, letting go of the minor and major distractions is a must for an athlete”.

When Dev established the record, he attempted three times to set a higher one but came up just short each time. He asserted, “My goal is not just to win a gold medal, but to set new records every time I perform. At this moment, my biggest competition is with myself”.

Read Also KHELO INDIA 2022: National Mallakhamb Championships to begin tomorrow

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)