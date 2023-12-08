Khasra Records Not Updated: No Cotton Purchase At CCI Outlets In Mandis

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khasra records for cotton crops have not been updated in kharif season this year by state agriculture department.

As a result, cotton is not being purchased at counters of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) in mandis at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers of districts like Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani, Ratlam and Jhabua, which are major cotton producing areas, are facing problems as it is not being purchased at mandis at MSP. This has cause heavy loss to them.

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Patwari maintains records of khasra, mentioning the kind of crops farmers are sowing. This record is sent to agriculture department, which has not updated it. So, cotton cultivators are facing problems in selling their produce in mandis at MSP. In market, MRP is quite low. So, farmers are not getting due benefit.”

Cotton cultivator Dayaram Patidar said, “MRP is Rs 6,900 to Rs 7,300 per quintal. As Khasra records of cotton crops has not been updated, cotton cultivators are facing problems as cotton is not being purchased at MSP at CCI centres.”

Farmer Kedar Sirohi said, “Price varies from Rs 6,900 - Rs 7,300 per quintal for 27.5-28.5-mm long staple and Rs 6,600 per quintal for 24.5-25.5-mm long staple, depending on quality.”

However, agriculture department principal secretary Ashok Barnwal, said, “CCI is purchasing cotton at its outlets in mandis at MSP. So, farmers should not worry. CCI has opened its outlets.”