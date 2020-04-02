Khakhi warriors’ tough time against coronavirus threat

BHOPAL: No weekly off, over 14 hours work and an isolated room in own house. This is the story of police amidst the fight against COVID-19 scare.

While the nation is under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly COVID-19, the khakhi warriors are working round the clock to ensure the lockdown in letter and spirit.

They are now isolating themselves from even their family members. Almost all the cops are now on the roads to maintain the law and order and none of them is complaining.

They say that they are on duty and it is the need of the hour. All of them have isolated themselves from other members of their family and let their family stay in homes and to have a sound sleep.

They want to spend time with their family only after the lockdown is lifted.

The couples who are in police say their children are now devoid of company of both their parents. They hardly get time to stay at home and mingle with their family members. Even they are cooking their own food in the house.

Most couples, who are serving in the police department, rely on their neighbours to feed their children.

SHO MP Nagar Manish Rai said his only daughter, who is a Class VIII student is living alone in the house. He says his wife is posted elsewhere and there is no one to look after their daughter. “I reach home and remain for a short time only to wash my uniform, iron it and rest for some time. I do not get time even to talk to her,” Rai said.

SHO Shahjahanabd Jaheer Khan said his wife Irshad Ali is also in the police department and their child is less than 10-year-old. Khan said his son lives with another family in their society and they only reach home only to rest for some time. After reaching home, he said, his wife talks to the child for only a few minutes as there is no sufficient time for that.

SHO Jahangirabad Virendra Singh Chouhan said his family understands the problem and they are now living in other room. He lives in separate room and washes his uniform after he reaches home and he has not had any informal talk with his family members for a week now.

Aditi Bhawsar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said she is now in the COVID-19 control room and she has isolated herself. “For safety reasons, I have isolated myself from my family and live in a room where no one else is allowed, even my husband,” she said. “We only talk on phone,” she added.

SHO Ashoka Garden Sudesh Tiwari said he takes breakfast at his sister’s house. The food is brought by his sister from the house and he eats the same sitting outside. At home, he hardly gets time to talk to anyone.