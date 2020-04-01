Contact transmission proved to be major cause for Coronavirus spread in Madhya Pradesh

It is not the travel history, but contact transmission proved major cause for spread of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh. Same is the reason in national cases too.

In 42 per cent case, reason and cause of spread was contact transmission. It has been vindicated by health department bulletin. So far, 86 patients have been tested positives in Madhya Pradesh. Analysis has been done on the basis of history of patients in the state.

As per health department information, 36 out of 86 tested positive cases in Madhya Pradesh till April 1, are due to contact transmission. Only eight positive patients have travel history as reason. In terms of percentage, the contact transmission happens to be 42 per cent which is almost at par with national figure.

The percentage of travel history is only nine per cent in Madhya Pradesh. However, at national level, travel history cause is 31 per cent. In Madhya Pradesh, cause of 42 patients, who consist of 49 per cent patients, has not been identified. At nation level, history of 27 per cent patients, has not been confirmed or traced out.

After being few persons coming from foreign countries, tested positive, public have a belief that travel history is more important for the cause of COVID-19 spread but in Madhya Pradesh, contact transmission proved to be major reason.