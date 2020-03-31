Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Agrarian crisis looms large as shortage of labourers hit harvest season

BHOPAL: Reverse migration of labourers and fear of covid 19 is expected to lead to agrarian crisis in Madhya Pradesh also. Farmers are worried on how to harvest their crops in this scenario.

State government that had fixed April 1 for wheat procurement has deferred the process till further orders. Acute shortage of labourers has made an adverse impact on harvesting season. Unavailability of harvesting machines has also added to woos of the farmers.

‘Not only the farmers require labourers to harvest the crop but entire machinery engaged in harvest and procurement depends on them heavily,’ said Raju Patidar, a farmer from Berasia.

Besides harvesting of crops, good numbers of labourers are required to load and unload wheat at mandis. Then there is another category of labourers that are engaged in weighing of wheat. At present none of them are available.

‘Labourers who have returned back from working places are terrified and are not willing to work on fields- at least for now,’ said farmer Kailash Meena.

Even the harvester machines that come from Punjab are not available due to national lockdown. Very few machines are available and they are charging exorbitantly high- not feasible at all, he added.

Sources from the Mandi Department admit that the problem is grave as ‘Tulaoti’ (people engaged in weighing) are not willing to work due to corona scare.

Some officials also mention availability of ‘Baardaana’ (packing sacks) as a hindrance in wheat procurement which was due April 1.

Recent rains and hailstorms at several places have added to the miseries of farmers across the state. Grains have suffered damage due to these rains and have also led to delay in the harvest season.