Bhopal: Narottam Mishra objects Kalicharan’s arrest by CG police over derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Naraottam Mishra objected the action of Chattisgarh's Raipur Police in the arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj.

Raipur police on Thursday arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from a private hotel in Khajuraho at around 4 am for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad'.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pune police registered a case against Kalicharan Maharaj, others for allegedly making provocative speeches during a programme in Pune, said police.

(with inputs from ANI)

Madhya Pradesh: State home minister Narottam Mishra objects the action taken by Chhattisgarh police in the arrest of Kalicharan. pic.twitter.com/xi2ZnGjxv7 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 30, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:59 AM IST