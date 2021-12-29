Bhopal: TN's Anupama wins junior girls' snooker, Maha's Rayan wins boy's title in 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior girlsí billiardsí winner Tamil Naduís Anupama Ramchandran won the junior girlsí snooker event, the final one of the 37-day long championship, on Wednesday as she quelled the challenge of Keerthana Pandian of Karnataka once again at the Sage University auditorium here.

Keerthana trailing by 1-2 frames got a golden chance to level the frame scores at 2-2 when in the fourth frame she rallied from behind to take all the colours from the yellow to blue followed by the pink after some safety exchanges at the colours stage.

However, after a series of another round of safety on the decisive last ball, the black, Anupama went for a 50 -50 shot to sink the black into the top pocket and with it the hopes of Keerthana.

The scores in favour of Anupama who with this win completed a grand double in the junior girls section were 82-07, 38-77, 69-22 & 52-44 points.

In the evening session, the curtain came down on 2021 nationals with the final of the junior boys snooker championship, a best of seven-frame battle between two talented cueists of the country.

On one side, was the flamboyant Haryana cueist Digvijay Kadian and on the other, was the highly skilled Maharashtra player, Rayan Razmi.

The marathon match, which kept the audience glued to their seats to the very end was a real see-saw contest. With both the cueists not willing to take too many risks, the match swung from one side to the other.

At the commencement of six of the seven frames, the scores stood tied at 3 -3.

The deciding frame followed the scrappy trend as both traded their wares equally. Finally, at the colours stage of the decider, Rayan had the edge leading by 53-37.

Potting the yellow and green, he moved ahead by 58-37 with a value of 22 points of brown, blue, pink and black remaining.

Digvijay cracked in the pink to bring the match to the black decider. Ultimately, Rayaan doubled a chancy black pot into the top pocket when the black was positioned around the baulk area to run out the winner thus dethroning the existing champion Digvijay Kadian.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister propose CBI probe into Nemawar murder case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:20 PM IST