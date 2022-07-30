e-Paper Get App

Khajuraho: BJP wins all three district panchayats in state party president’s constituency

Meena Singh was elected without opposition on Panna zilla panchayat president’s post.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The victory of BJP-supported candidates in the zilla panchayat presidents posts of Katni, Panna, and Chhatarpur is credited majorly to the popularity of BJP state president and MP from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha district Vishnu Dutt Sharma, BJP leaders said.

Meena Singh was elected without opposition on Panna zilla panchayat president’s post. Vidya Agnihotri of Chhatarpur district received 14 votes, Vikram Singh of the opposition received 8 votes, Sunita Mehra of Katni district was elected without opposition.

As a result, two district panchayats within the Khajuraho constituency remained unopposed.

Prior to this, the district president and sarpanch who supported the BJP won the most votes in the three-tier panchayat elections.

In addition to this, the BJP had great success in the elections for urban bodies under Khajuraho constituency.

article-image
