Two-day meeting of Bharat Vikas Sangam organised in Khajuraho

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day meeting of the national executive of Bharat Vikas Sangam began here on Monday.

The founder of Bharat Vikas Sangam, KN Govindacharya, along with all his workers and colleagues from all over the country, started an executive meeting by offering prayers at Matangeshwar Mahadev temple. The programme is being organised by Ojaswi Foundation whose founder is Nitesh Dwivedi.

According to the sources, officers and workers from different states participated in the meeting.

Convener of Bharat Vikas Sangam Madhav Reddy, national organisation secretary Suresh Agnihotri, Venugopal Reddy, Rakesh Jain, Dhan Bahadur Kshetri from Assam expressed their views during the meeting.

“Today, there is competition for human-centric development all over the world. Development should be nature-centered instead of human-centric. Only proper development of people along with water, forest, land can be the real development of India or the whole world,” Govindacharya said in his address.

