Katni: People do not wedlock their daughters in Khusra village due to lack of water

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Khusra village in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh toil hard to get potable water. The problem has been persistent since generations. The locals and the sarpanch of the village even claim that people of the neighbouring villages refrain from marrying their daughters in the village due to the water crunch.

In the village situated 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, residents are compelled to use the naturally collected water from under the rocks in the forest situated in the outskirts of the village.

Sarpanch of the village, Nane Singh Thakur said that there is a ditch at the temple of Lord Shiva situated amidst the hills near the village. The residents get water from this ditch. He has been a witness to this water issue since his childhood. The residents of the village collect the dripping water accumulated under the rocks.

“Our past generations have faced the problem of water and we are also facing the same water scarcity,” Thakur said.

One member of each family is tasked to collect water. Women, elderly persons and children help in fetching the water to their houses, an elderly woman, Chunni Bai said.

After collecting the water into the bucket, the women and daughters keep it on their heads and walk for several kilometres to reach their houses.

Everybody collects water when their turn comes up. Before that a queue is formed with first come first get formula.

Also we have to wait for long hours as it takes time for the water to accumulate under the rocks drop by drop.

Chunni Bai has narrated her pain in the form of a song which says, 'It's a calamity fell on them like never before'.

Thakur further said that bore-wells were installed in the village but there was no water to fetch from below. Despite various efforts the villagers are yet to find a solution to their water problem.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 06:50 PM IST