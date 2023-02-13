Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath visits Bageshwar Dham, prays for MP's future in election year

Former CM Nath meets Pandit Dhirendra Shastri |

Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President Kamal Nath, on Monday, visited Bageshwar Dham-- that recently rose to fame. The former chief minister is on a tour to Panna and Chhatarpur districts in the poll-bound year.

“I visited Bageshwar Dham to pay my obeisance to Lord Bajrangbali and seek his blessings for MP’s safe future. I had also met Maharaj ji, said former chief minister Kamal Nath to media, in Panna, on Monday.

Currently, the former chief minister is on a tour to Panna and Chhatarpur districts. He held a meeting with the Congress workers, asserting that he wants to focus at root-level.

“My effort is to strengthen the roots of the party in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh, because we are not competing with the BJP, but with the organisation of the BJP, so we focusing on the mandal sector and booth-level.

Local candidates with clean image would be given tickets in the upcoming elections, he asserted.

