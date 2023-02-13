I am no god, just simple human blessed with 'guru kripa', famous Bageshwar Dham's pandit Dhirendra Shastri

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

“I am neither a god, nor miraculous, just a simple human blessed with ‘Guru Kripa’,” said famous Bageshwar Dham’s pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in an interview to a news channel.

The 26-year-old Shastri, recently, rose to fame as thousands started gathering at Bageshwar Dham, seeking his blessings and solutions for their numerous problems ranging from health to family and more.

Bageshwar Dham is situated at a small village near Chhattarpur –Khajuraho highway, around 30 kms away from Chhatarpur district headquarter.

Calling himself, Lord Hanuman’s bhakt, he claims that he he is blessed with ‘Guru Kripa’ and senses upcoming events.

Famous for his unique style of narrating stories from epics, Shastri said that it’s because he wants more youth and youth should be involved and aware of Hindu culture and mythologies.

On being asked if he was caught without ticket on a train once, pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri admitted the claim. He chuckled and said, he instead got Rs 1100 as a ‘dakshina’ from the ticket collector himself.

