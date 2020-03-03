Kamal Nath tells legislators to take money if offered

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath seems to have put his seal on the talks of horse-trading of legislators in the state.

Nath told journalists that he agreed with what his former counterpart Digvijaya Singh had said about the horse-trading.

Legislators themselves are telling that they have been offered money to join the BJP, Nath said.

Nath said he had told the party legislators that if they were getting money they should accept it.

He said that the BJP was scared, because the scams that took place during their 15 years’ rule would soon come to light.

The BJP is doing everything with the help of money, he said, adding, he wanted to know the source of money.

There is nothing to worry about the stability of the government, Nath said.

Nevertheless, it is clear from Nath’s statement that efforts are on to topple and to save the government.