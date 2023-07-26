"Kamal Nath Lives In Dreams", Says MP HM Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has reacted to the series of announcements made by State Congress President Kamal Nath for welfare of farmers by saying that whether Nath knew the consequences of the announcements. He dubbed Nath as a person who lives in the dreams.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the farmer loan waiver announcement of Nath, he said that farmers have become indebted due to false loan waiver promises of Congress. On 5 horse power free power to farmers, he said that the BJP government is providing a 92 percent to 93 percent subsidy to farmers on 5 HP pumps.

He also criticised the Kisan Nyay Yatra promise of Kamal Nath.

Notably, Kamal Nath made a series of promises for farmer welfare of the state. He spoke about waiving farmers' loans, waiver of old electricity bills of farmers etc. He also announced that fake cases slapped on farmers will also be withdrawn.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)