 "Kamal Nath Lives In Dreams", Says MP HM Narottam Mishra
"Kamal Nath Lives In Dreams", Says MP HM Narottam Mishra

On the farmer loan waiver announcement of Nath, he said that farmers have become indebted due to false loan waiver promises of Congress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has reacted to the series of announcements made by State Congress President Kamal Nath for welfare of farmers by saying that whether Nath knew the consequences of the announcements. He dubbed Nath as a person who lives in the dreams.

On the farmer loan waiver announcement of Nath, he said that farmers have become indebted due to false loan waiver promises of Congress. On 5 horse power free power to farmers, he said that the BJP government is providing a 92 percent to 93 percent subsidy to farmers on 5 HP pumps.

He also criticised the Kisan Nyay Yatra promise of Kamal Nath.

Notably, Kamal Nath made a series of promises for farmer welfare of the state. He spoke about waiving farmers' loans, waiver of old electricity bills of farmers etc. He also announced that fake cases slapped on farmers will also be withdrawn.

