Journey to France in 1970s showcased in 50 photographs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 50 photographs clicked by lensman Prof Parmanand Dalwadi are on display at the exhibition organised by Alliance Française de Bhopal. The photographs depict his journey to France in the 1970s.

It is part of a photo exhibition, Dalwadi: An Indian Lens on France (A Trip to France, 1970) under the fourth edition of Bonjour India festival. The nine-day exhibition began on Saturday.

He captured incongruous and unusual situations combining humour, tenderness and observations of French society, which are described with short stories with each photograph. Some photographs feature Prof Dalwadi’s wife Radium whom he met in Paris.

Dalwadi, born in a craftsman family in Gujarat graduated in Fine Arts from Vadodara in 1963 and did his post graduation in visual communication from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, in 1968. He accompanied Henri Cartier-Bresson, the world-renowned photo-journalist on his journey to northern India in 1965.

In return, Cartier-Bresson picked him and placed him in pictorial services in Paris to work with the legendary Pierre Gassmann with funding from Ford Foundation. He met his wife Radium in France. Parmanand was the president of Alliance Française Ahmedabad for 6 years.

For the past 40 years, Dalwadi has nurtured the artistes who wish to express their creativity with a 3D vision by teaching photography in India’s major design institutes – National Institute of Design, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). He is now teaching at Nirma University, Department of Architecture and Design.

The exhibition will remain open for visitors till May 29 from 10 am to 6 pm every day.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:52 PM IST