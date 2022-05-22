Bhopal: International Biodiversity Day; 35 species of birds spotted at Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 35 species of birds were spotted at Van Vihar National Park in the city on Sunday morning.

The birds included Chestnut-tailed Starling, Common Iora, Purple Sunbird, Rose Ringed Parakeet, Pond Heron, Woodpecker, Coppersmith Barbet, Black Drongo, Common Hawk Cuckoo, Grey Hornbill, Shikra, Waterhen, White Breasted Kingfisher, Red Wattled Lapwing, Night Heron, River Tern, Darter, Greater Coucal, Magpie Robin, Common Kite, Pied Bushchat, Little Cormorant etc. were spotted.

It was part of the Bird Watching programme, organised by Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal under Summer Nature Study Programmes (Green Teen & Green Cub) to mark International Biodiversity Day (May 22).

Nearly 38 children took part in the event and enjoyed a lot by watching species of birds. Sangeeta Rajgir, Mohd Khalique were present as bird experts. Dr. Beenish Rafat, Scientist-C was the coordinator of this programme.

