Bhopal: Railway tweaks traffic plans for Habibganj underpass

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For crossing the railway line in Habibganj area, mastic asphalt work is to be done on both lanes of the newly constructed underpass (under-bridge). For this, one route will be closed and traffic will continue on the other route.

It may take around 12 days to complete this task, according to Railway officials. From May 23 to May 28, the road towards Itarsi end will be closed and the work of wiring coats will be done on it.

During this period, traffic on both sides will continue from the route towards Rani Kamalapati end. After this, from May 29 to June 4, the road towards Rani Kamalapati end will be kept closed and traffic on both sides will continue from Itarsi end.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:49 PM IST