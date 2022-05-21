Bhopal: Good Samaritans; RPF personnel rescue 3 missing minors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force rescued three minor children from different railway stations in the state in the last one week.

A 10-year-boy who came to Rani Kamlapati Railway station, from Kareli, Narsinghpur, was spotted by RPF. He reached the station in a persons’ car without informing his parents.

According to railway officials, an RPF constable spotted the boy roaming around on platform number 1 of Rani Kamlapati railway station. When inquired, he introduced himself as Dev Kumar Mehra, 10, son of Madan Mehra. He said his mother’s name was Lakshmi and they were residents of Kareli in Narsinghpur district. He also gave the mobile number of his parents.

He was handed over to Childline at Jai Prakash Hospital for maintenance and protection till his family members took him away.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Pratima Singh, head constable Atul Dubey spotted a minor girl crying on railway platform number 1 in Hoshangabad.

She introduced herself as Raveena Joshi, 17, daughter of Sanjay Joshi, from Kalyan, Mumbai. She said, “I left home to go to Mumbai.”

Counsellor Kusum Kewat and team member Aarti Belvanshi, after her check-up at Government Hospital in Hoshangabad, handed her over to Women's Protection Institute in Hoshangabad.

A girl was found roaming RGF constable Dhanveer Gurjar at Ruthiya police station in Guna. She introduced self as Varsha Katiyar,17, daughter of Vijay Katiyar, resident of Sujan Nivada Bhaisau Shivrajpur, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

She told RGF that she left home after having a dispute with the family members.” Child Welfare Committee in Guna was informed and was handed over to the committee after undergoing medical examination at Guna district hospital in presence of Anusuya Raghuvanshi, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Guna.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:20 PM IST