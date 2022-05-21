Bhopal: Drones to monitor catchment of Upper Lake, Bhadbhada dam during rains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Drones will be pressed into service for monitoring the catchment area of ​Upper Lake, Kerwa and Bhadbhada Dam during the rams in the state capital Bhopal, according to district administration officials.

The drones will be connected to the control rooms. At the time when dams overflow, the drones will swing into action and will help in avoiding the danger, the officials added.

The above decision was taken in the meeting of flood and disaster relief management presided over by Collector Avinash Lawania.

Drones will be used during an emergency, they will cover an area of ​​​​many kilometres. Along with the catchment area, waterlogged areas will also be monitored by drones, so that the inflow of water in Upper Lake and other places will be kept in mind. Control rooms will also be set up to keep in constant contact with neighbouring districts so that arrangements can be made in advance to assess the situation of increasing water in the districts during rains.

Every year during the rains, waterlogging occurs at some places in the city. Many areas including Kolar, Shiv Nagar, Karond, Aishbagh, Pushpanagar, Ashoka Garden, Gautamnagar, Chola get heavily waterlogged with several feet of water. This issue was also discussed in the meeting. Collector asked the officers of the Municipal Corporation to improve the system.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:51 PM IST