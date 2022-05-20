Bhopal: 2-day national convention of train controllers to held in city from May 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day national convention of train controllers is going to be held in state capital Bhopal from May 21. Train controllers of 67 railway divisions across the country will attend the convention. The main issues likely to be discussed include the current conditions and challenges related to rail operations.

Presentations of the good work being done by the train controllers will be presented in each of the railway divisions. The challenges will be discussed and efforts will be made to resolve them. For this, the National Convention has been called by the All India Train Controller Association.

According to Association's National Vice President Ajay Singh, the post of Train Controller is vacant due to which there is inconvenience to work. This is the situation in all the mandals across the country. Hardly 2600 train controllers are running the entire trains safely. They are demanding to fill the vacant posts.

Besides, the grade pay of train controllers was good till the third pay scale, since then the grade pay was not improved. The situation is such that the grade pay for the sub-divisions of the railway has also been reduced from the sanctioned cadre. They are demanding an initial grade pay of Rs 4800 from Rs 4200 at present.

Railway public Relation officer Subedar Singh said, “Train controllers play an important role in controlling trains when they enter from one division to another division of the Railway. The two-day convention is being held in Bhopal.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 06:36 PM IST