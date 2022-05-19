Bhopal: ‘23rd Kalanjali Kalotsavam 2022’ at Ravindra Bhavan on May 21

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kalanjali, an organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional Indian classical dance is going to organise its annual event ‘23rd Kalotsavam 2022’ at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal on May 21 at 06:30 pm.

President of the organisation, Pradeep Krishnan says that the aim of the institution is to provide an opportunity for the aspiring young children to know about the Indian classical art form and to learn proper techniques under the guidance of the guru. Besides this, it also provides a platform with Indian classical dance assignments so that the students get career training to attain more confidence.

The programme will consist of Ganesh Stuti, Jatiswaram, Shabdam, Thillana, Nritya natika (Gyanamritham) all in the classical dance forms besides Folk Dance and Classical Musical Recitation (Vocal). The main highlight of the event shall be Rangarohan (first stage performance) of 23 students to be performed under Alarippu,he said.

Krishnan says Kalanjali was formed in the year 1998 with the aim of embedding the roots of Indian Classical Dance and Music in the youth. Since then, the organisation has been working towards promoting the Indian Classical Art forms, also providing the right guidance and platform for the students to showcase the art in its purest form.

Imparting the knowledge about our own culture for the future generations to carry on is one of key milestones the organisation keeps chasing and has been successfully doing so for the past years since the origin. Various artists from all around the globe have collaborated and been a part of Kalanjali and its endeavours, he adds.

He emphasises that providing the right platform and stage has always been one of the prime factors in showcasing the talent and the knowledge of the art the students have gained under the guidance of the mentors in Kalanjali.

Following which “Kalanjali Kalotsavam”, an annual recital had been started where the students were provided a stage and opportunity to deliver their performances. And since then the event has been taking place every year and the vision to equip the students with the right set of skills and knowledge in the field takes its hold stronger than before.

Kalotsavam being held in Bhopal's best known cultural centres like Bharat Bhawan, Ravindra Bhavan and BHEL Cultural Hall has over the years become a much sought after and awaited event by the lovers of classical dance and music from the city. Kalanjali also offers the option of formal education in Music and Dance through Prayag Sangit Samiti, Prayagraj, Krishnan adds.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:05 PM IST