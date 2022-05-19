Bhopal: CM will be feted for his great efforts, says Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh said here on Wednesday the OBC community would felicitate Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma for their all out efforts in ensuring OBC reservation in local bodies polls.

He was addressing BJP leaders at the state BJP office here. He said the felicitation programme would be held in CM House at 11 am on May 21.

Underlining the efforts made by the CM he said, the CM not only cancelled his foreign trip but also did not leave any stone unturned to present the side of the state government in the Supreme Court despite the fact that the Congress and a section of media were ridiculing his efforts.

He said the CM took him (Bhupendra Singh) and the law and legislative affairs minister Narottam Mishra to Delhi along with him where they consulted the Solicitor General and others till 2 at night.

He said Congress claimed that there was no option left with the government but to go for the elections without OBC reservation but it was relentless efforts of the CM that the government won in the Supreme Court and ëwe are seeing this historic dayí.

