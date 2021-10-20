e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,825 new cases, 21 deaths, 2,879 recoveries
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:11 PM IST

Jan Sangh to BJP: Conference to be organised at booth level in Madhya Pradesh

Foundation day of Jan Sangh will be celebrated on the theme, Dipak se Kamal, at polling booths on October 21
Staff Reporter
BJP flag | PTI

BJP flag | PTI

Advertisement

BHOPAL : A conference on its journey from Jan Sangh to BJP will be organised at booths level on the foundation day of Jan Sangh on Thursday. Designs depicting Kamal (lotus) Diya (earthen lamp) will be made at 3,067 polling stations spread across four constituencies including one parliamentary constituency in Khandwa, three state assembly constituencies - Jobat, Prathvipur and Raigaon.

Foundation day of Jan Sangh will be celebrated on the theme, Dipak se Kamal, at polling booths on October 21, BJP spokesperson Lokendra Prashar told media here on Wednesday.

Parashar added that senior party members will be felicitated on the occasion. Other programmes will also be held.

Members of Mahila Morcha will hold meetings with self-help groups in which information of government-run schemes will be given to the members.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: BJP has fielded 50% women candidates in MP by-elections, says CM Chouhan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:11 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal