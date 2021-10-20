Jan Sangh to BJP: Conference to be organised at booth level in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL : A conference on its journey from Jan Sangh to BJP will be organised at booths level on the foundation day of Jan Sangh on Thursday. Designs depicting Kamal (lotus) Diya (earthen lamp) will be made at 3,067 polling stations spread across four constituencies including one parliamentary constituency in Khandwa, three state assembly constituencies - Jobat, Prathvipur and Raigaon.

Foundation day of Jan Sangh will be celebrated on the theme, Dipak se Kamal, at polling booths on October 21, BJP spokesperson Lokendra Prashar told media here on Wednesday.

Parashar added that senior party members will be felicitated on the occasion. Other programmes will also be held.

Members of Mahila Morcha will hold meetings with self-help groups in which information of government-run schemes will be given to the members.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:11 PM IST