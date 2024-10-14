 Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Jan Andolan: ‘MP Ready To Walk Shoulder To Shoulder To Achieve Target’
Madhya Pradesh is the first state to work on river link project and it is ready to walk shoulder to shoulder to achieve the target of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Jan Andolan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
MP CM Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was the source of important rivers of the country. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to work on river link project and it is ready to walk shoulder to shoulder to achieve the target of Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Jan Andolan. He was addressing Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Jan Andolan function in Surat in Gujarat on Sunday.

“Narmada and Tapti rivers have not only made people of Madhya Pradesh happy but are also making Gujarat a prosperous state. Son river originates from Amarkantak, which later joins Ganga river in Bihar. Chambal river originating from MP is enriching Rajasthan. The campaign started from Surat is a life-giving,” he added.

The programme was held at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the water storage and to ensure water availability for a longer time. Ken Betwa river project between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh along with Chambal, Parvati, Kali Sindh link projects between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will be implemented shortly.

Union minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil praised the cooperation of Madhya Pradesh for river interlink project. He praised the pledge of people of state to conserve ground water in 3,500 villages. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary also addressed the programme.

