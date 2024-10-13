MP Updates: Rajkumar Hirani Feted With Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman; Amit Shah, CM Mohan Yadav Appointed Observers For Election

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani |

Rajkumar Hirani feted with Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film director Rajkumar Hirani was feted with the ‘Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman’ for the year 2023 for screenwriting on Sunday.

The felicitation ceremony was organised by the culture department at the Police Parade Ground in Khandwa to mark the death anniversary of legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar.

The Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Samman is given by the Madhya Pradesh government to recognise contributions to Hindi cinema.

Minister Vijay Shah felicitated Hirani, who is known for films such as ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’. His last film was 2023 social drama ‘Dunki’.

He is the recipient of several accolades, including four National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. He is referred to as one of the most successful filmmakers of Indian cinema. His movies are often lighthearted but revolve around significant societal issues with humour and emotional intelligence.

Besides, a special musical tribute to Kishore Kumar by singer Neeraj Shridhar was held under 'Kishore Night' which captivated the audience. Director Culture NP Namdev and other officials of the culture department were present.

Amit Shah, CM Yadav appointed Observers for election of BJP MLA Squad leader

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as the observer for the election of Leader of party legislature squad on Sunday.

Notably, CM Yadav had done a whirlwind tour of Haryana during assembly election and BJP had won election on most of the seats where he had done canvassing.