MP: Train Coach Carrying Over 100 Passengers Catches Fire At Ishanagar Station Due To Overheated Rubber

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A coach of the Gita Jayanti Express (11842) train caught fire on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. However, no casualties were reported and fire was immediately controlled.

According to information, the D5 coach of Gita Jayanti Express (11842), coming from Kurukshetra to Khajuraho, caught fire at Ishanagar station on Sunday morning. It was reported that nearly 150 passengers were sitting in the D5 coach.

Notably, as soon as the train left from Ishanagar station for Chhatarpur, the railway staff noticed smoke coming out of the train. This created panic at the railway station.

Frightened, the railway staff along with passengers tried to stop the train by pulling the chain and station master was informed. The railway staff immediately controlled the blaze using fire extinguishers and panic was created among the passengers. During this, the train was halted at the station for almost an hour. However, no casualties and damage were reported.

It is being said that the fire broke out possibly due to heating of rubber in the lower part of the coach.

This incident has raised concerns regarding safety measures on trains and highlights the need for ongoing vigilance among railway staff. Further investigations should be conducted to ensure such incidents are minimized in the future.