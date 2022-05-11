Jabalpur: Youth dies after appearing for physical efficiency test held as part of constables' exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An aspirant appearing in the physical efficiency test for the post of constables (GD and radio) died in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The test began from May 9 and will conclude on June 5.

Officials told media that one of the aspirants Narendra Kumar Goutam, resident of Seoni district, had finished 800-metre race.

As he finished the race, he fell down. The onlookers noticed that he was facing difficulty in breathing. He was taken to Ranjhi hospital and later was shifted to Victoria hospital and then to Jabalpur hospital. But he could not survive.

On Tuesday, an aspirant from Balaghat Indar Kumar faced similar situation. After completing 800-metre race, he sat on chair and fell unconscious. He started bleeding from nose and mouth. He was rushed to the hospital and sensing the urgency a green corridor was created and he was transported to Jabalpur hospital. The aspirant survived.

Online examination was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Bhopal from January 8, 2022 to February 17 for recruitment on 6,000 posts of constable (GD) and constable (radio).

The results were declared on the website www.peb.mp.gov.in on March 24. The successful candidates will be called for PPT for next stage. Scrutiny of documents will start from May 9 and will conclude on June 5. The tests are held at 6 places every day from 6.30 am.

