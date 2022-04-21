Bhopal: Physical efficiency test of newly selected constables to begin from May 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The physical efficiency test of constables (GD and radio) will begin on May 9 and end on June 5, said PHQ officials on Thursday.

An online examination was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB) from January 8 to February 17, 2022, for the recruitment of 6,000 constables.

The result of examination was declared on official website on March 24. The successful candidates will be called for physical efficiency test for next stage.

Verification of documents of candidates and 800-metre race, long jump and shot put throw will start from May 9 and will conclude on June 5. The tests will be organised at 6 places every day from a 6.30 am.

The successful candidates have been asked to download intimation letter from the PEB website and reach physical proficiency test venue on the given day. No change will be made in the date and place for physical efficiency test.

Test venues

Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal Police Training College (PTC) at Bhopal, Indore Parade Ground at Musakhdi, Indore, Gwalior Parade Ground 14th Corps Visbal Kampu Gwalior, Jabalpur Parade Ground 6th Corps Visbal Ranjhi Mahananda Arena Ground Dewas Road in Jabalpur, Government Indira Gandhi Engineering College in Ujjain and Baheria Sagar.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:49 PM IST