Jabalpur: Woman patwari commits suicide

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman patwari committed suicide by hanging herself in a flat at Royal City apartment in Chaukital locality, Jabalpur, the police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the patwari, Sikita Patel was posted in Shahpura area of the district. Sikita had married two year ago with Vikas Verma but she was living alone in the flat because of a conflict with her husband.

On getting the information about the incident, Bhedaghat police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

The police registered a case on the basis of statements of the family members and started the investigation into the matter.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:38 PM IST