Jabalpur: High Court issues notice to state government, nursing colleges on lack of infrastructures

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government and the nursing colleges running in the tribal dominated areas of the state about lack of infrastructures.

During a hearing of the case on Tuesday, a division bench of Chief Justice Purushendra Kaurav and Justice Ravi Malimath issued the notice and sought a reply within four weeks.

Advocate Vishal Baghel had filed the petition in the High Court. The petition reads that about 51 nursing colleges were opened in tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh in 2021. These colleges neither follow the guidelines of nursing colleges nor follow the rules of the government.

The petition further states that the nursing colleges also did not follow the guideline of having their own 100 beds capacity hospital. Many nursing colleges were running in procession houses, car showrooms and shops. The inspection report, however, prepared by the responsible officer states that all the criteria were fulfilled but there was no adequate infrastructure in any colleges, the petition reads.

The photographs and evidence of nursing colleges running in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Umaria, Mandla, and Dindori districts were attached in the petition.

Following the issues raised in the petition, the High Court issued the notice and sought the reply.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 01:50 PM IST