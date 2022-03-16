Jabalpur: EOW raids at house of former deputy registrar of Jabalpur Medical University

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided the house of the former deputy registrar of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The team unearthed crores of rupees following the raid at the house of former deputy registrar, Dr Tripti Gupta and her husband Dr Ashok Sahu, who is HOD of Biochemistry department.

According to EOW, the department had received a complaint of corruption against the couple. Following the complaint, Inspector Swaran Jeet Singh Dhami investigated the matter on the instructions of SP EOW Devendra Pratap Singh Rajput.

During investigation, it was found that the professors have earned 72 percent more expenditure and assets than the legitimate source of income. After that the team raided the house of the professors. The team have found the following properties in the investigation so far

Plot number 54, code colony Jabalpur,

Plot number MIG 516 at Road Dhanwantri Nagar Jabalpur,

Plot number MIG 517 at Road Dhanwantri Nagar (Estimated worth around Rs 1,56,90,944).

The cost of building construction on the plot is estimated around Rs 2,34,53,208.

Around Rs 5,68,256 investment in LIC and a Toyota car worth Rs 7,40,913.

A case has been registered against both of them under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further search operation is going on.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:11 AM IST