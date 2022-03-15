Jabalpur: 3 convicts sentenced for 3 years imprisonment for illegal trade of leopard

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Court of Jabalpur has awarded three years imprisonment to three convicts for illegal trading of leopard. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

During the hearing of the case, the court found the convicts guilty and sentenced them under Section 51 (1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Rajneesh Singh said that the three convicts were arrested by the Jabalpur unit of State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) on July 4, 2020. Leopard skin and other remains were also confiscated from them.

After interrogation of the convict, the team raided on their traces and seized 44 relic bones.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:53 PM IST