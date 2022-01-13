Jabalpur: Woman hires contractor killer for husband’s murder

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged over constant harassment, a woman hired a contract killer at Rs 2 lakh to kill her husband in Jabalpur, a police officer said.

It came to light after the police on Thursday arrested two persons including woman in connection with murder of the man, whose headless body was found at a field in Machhala village on Wednesday.

The head was later recovered around 100 metre away from the body.

The man was identified as Narendra Mishra, a resident of Machhala village under Panagar police station area.

During the course of investigation, the police found Mishra used to harass his wife on a regular basis.

The police detained his wife and interrogated her. She confessed the crime and said that she was infuriated over domestic violence by her husband. Therefore, she hired Akhilesh Vishwakarma, a resident of the same village, at Rs 2 lakh.

Police sources said that Vishwakarma on Tuesday night invited Mishra for a party and took him to a field. He attacked him with an axe and escaped from there.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:05 PM IST