Jabalpur: Witness of a sexual harassment case commits suicide, 8 booked

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons have been booked for abetment to suicide after an eyewitness of a sexual harassment case allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Sehora area of the city.

The deceased, identified as Neelam Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Dundi village under Sehora police station area, was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday. The family members alleged that he was being harassed by the accused in the molestation case in which Choudhary was a witness.

According to reports, a woman, wife of Sarpanch of the village, was molested by eight persons in 2011. Choudhary was made a witness in the case.

As the police have submitted a charge-sheet and case is under consideration in the case, the accused were mounting pressure on Choudhary to change his statement.

The family members also claimed that the accused were threatened Choudhary with dire consequences if he would not change his statement.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Shivesh Singh Baghel said that a case of abetment to suicide had been registered and investigation was on.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:11 PM IST