Schools in Jabalpur existing 'Yes on paper-No in real'

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Right to Education Act was implemented in Madhya Pradesh to provide better and free education to poor children.

But this law has become a win-win deal for the school mafias.

Such fraud has been exposed in Jabalpur where some schools were opened only on paper to grab the amount received from the government under RTE and the students who got admission in these schools.

Many such cases have come to the fore in past but no action has been taken to date.

A private school was allegedly opened in a shop to throw dust in the eyes of the government. In the paper, this shop has been named Champion Public Higher Secondary School but no such school has been opened to date. Records say that many children have got admission to this school under the RTE Act.

This act has happened with the connivance of some school mafia and corrupt officials of the education department.

When contacted, District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni said, "According to the rules, under the Right to Education Act, 25% seats in private schools are to be given free of cost to poor children, whose money is given by the government to private school operators. Some officials of the education department and school operators together make such schools which are not in reality. All the work is done online and the children are allotted such schools which are running in some shop or house and the money of those children goes directly to the school operators."

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:56 AM IST