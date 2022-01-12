Bhopal: Beautician raped by friend, case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old beautician was allegedly raped and later blackmailed by her friend, sources said on Wednesday.

Ashoka Garden police registered a case against the accused identified as Lokendra Jatav under relevant sections of IPC and started investigation into it.

According to police sources, the victim lives with her parents in Shivaji Nagar locality. In her complaint to police, she said that she met with Jatav through her cousin.

On October 18, she along with Jatav and her cousin went to Ujjain to visit Lord Mahakal Temple. Cousin’s husband was also accompanying them.

On returning to Bhopal, they decided to stay at a hotel in Ashoka Garden area, where Jatav raped her and captured obscene videos. Later, he raped her on many occasions, threatening he would make video viral on social media.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Minimum temperature decreases in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:03 PM IST