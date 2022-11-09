Jabalpur: Woman found dead in resort room, murder suspected

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Tilwara police of Ghana village have found a body of a woman from one of the rooms of a resort located in the village, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the woman was found with her wrist and throat slit, which hints towards possibility of murder.

Tilwara police station TI SL Jhariya stated that during investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had come to resort on Sunday along with a man, who had identified himself as Abhijeet Patidar. The duo had also submitted their respective identity proofs for verification purposes.

The police learnt that deceased woman’s name was displayed as Rakhi Mishra on the ID, which turned out to be fake. Questioning the employees of the resort, it came to light that the woman spent a few hours along with Patidar on Sunday and left, while Patidar stayed at the resort.

However, the woman visited the resort again on Monday. Later, the man left the resort while the victim woman remained inside. When the woman did not open the door till Tuesday morning, the employees opened the door using a master key, only to discover the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The police were informed who reached the spot immediately and began probing the matter. Efforts are being made to trace the man with whom the deceased stayed in the room. The CCTV footages are also being scanned for any leads pertaining to him, SHO Jhariya said.