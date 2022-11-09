Bhopal: Moderate cold felt in Bhopal, other parts of Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents felt moderate cold on Wednesday. By evening, moderate cold drew the strength, forcing people to wear warm clothes. Cold was also felt in other regions of the state.

With this, winter season is making inroads in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, weather department has forecast occurrence of rain in Gwalior, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan in next 24 hours.

The weather remained dry in state in last 24 hours. The lowest night temperature of 11 degrees Celsius was recorded in Mandla on Tuesday.

As cold intensifies, people are turning up at woollen stores for purchases. The mercury level is expected to go down once northerly winds start to blow from Himalayan and Kashmir regions.