Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' category, stands at 174

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) slipped further to 174 'poor' on Wednesday, from Tuesday's reading of 162 according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 84 and 155 respectively.
The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.
Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Colaba, (Navy nagar) Mumbai - MPCB, 167 AQI - Moderate
Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM, 283 AQI - Poor
Mulund West, Mumbai (MPCB), 184 AQI- Moderate
Sion, Mumbai (MPCB), 210 AQI - Poor
Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir (MPCB), 140 AQI - Moderate
AQI of other metro cities
The air quality in Chennai is 114 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 334. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 104 while Kolkata stood at 245. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 107 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 116. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 223 today.
