Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'poor' category, stands at 174

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 21°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips further in 'poor' category, at 174 | Photo Credit: AFP
Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) slipped further to 174 'poor' on Wednesday, from Tuesday's reading of 162 according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 84 and 155 respectively.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, (Navy nagar) Mumbai - MPCB, 167 AQI - Moderate

Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM, 283 AQI - Poor

Mulund West, Mumbai (MPCB), 184 AQI- Moderate

Sion, Mumbai (MPCB), 210 AQI - Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir (MPCB), 140 AQI - Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Chennai is 114 while Pune is seeing a poor AQI of 334. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 104 while Kolkata stood at 245. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 107 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 116. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 223 today.

