Mumbai weather update: City's AQI remains in 'moderate' category, stands at 118

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 36°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

The Air Quality of the city though remained in the moderate category as the city reported an AQI of 118 according to SAFAR. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, (Navy nagar) Mumbai - MPCB, 157 AQI, Moderate

Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM, 194 AQI, Moderate

Mulund West, Mumbai (MPCB), 120 AQI

Sion, Mumbai (MPCB) 160 AQI

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir (MPCB), 158 AQI

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 114 while Chennai is seeing a poor AQI of 59. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 123 while Kolkata stood at 207. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 106 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 139. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 326 today.