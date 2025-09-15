 Jabalpur Woman Duped Of ₹14 Lakh In Real Estate Deal
Two persons allegedly duped a woman of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of selling a single-storied house in Sanjeevni Nagar locality

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur Woman Duped Of ₹14 Lakh In Real Estate Deal | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons allegedly duped a woman of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of selling a single-storied house in Sanjeevni Nagar locality.

The victim, Madhubala Tiwari, filed a written complaint at Sanjeevni Nagar Police Station, stating that she wanted to buy a single-storied or duplex. Through an advertisement, she learned that Arena Developers was constructing and selling single-storied houses and duplexes.

She contacted Sheikh Jilani at his office, who, along with Atul Sahu, claimed they were developing the properties on land owned by Satyendra Yadav.

After inspecting the site and documents, Madhubala paid an initial advance of Rs 21,000 in cash, followed by two payments of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, totalling Rs 10 lakh. She also had tiles installed and a kitchen built in the booked plot according to her specifications.

article-image

When her single-plex was ready, she approached Sheikh a week later to pay the remaining Rs 7 lakh during registration and possession. The accused allegedly refused to register the property, claiming the land fell under the ceiling category. Madhubala later discovered that the single-plex had been sold to someone else.

Sheikh reportedly issued two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each, promising to return the remaining Rs 4 lakh. However, both cheques bounced. When she threatened to file an FIR, Sheikh pleaded with her not to, promising repayment. Verification later revealed that the deposit receipts provided by the accused were fake.

An FIR was registered against Sheikh Jilani and Atul Sahu for cheating, and an investigation has been initiated.

