Jabalpur: Woman consumes poison during Jan Sunwai at SP office

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman consumed poison during Jan Sunwai at SP office in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The police present on the spot, immediately called an ambulance and admitted the woman to the district hospital. The condition of the woman was said to be stable.

According to reports, the woman, Sangita Patel, a resident of Adhartal locality of the district, had reached here to lodge a harassment complaint against her husband and her mother-in-law.

Sangita said that she reported the complaint several times in Adhartal police station but the police did not take any action. Fed up with the issue, she consumed the rat killing poison.

On the other hand, on the complaint of the woman, the higher ups had ensured the investigation into the matter. CSP Kotwali was instructed to take action into the case.

The condition of the woman was said to be stable and her treatment was going on in the district hospital till filling the report.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:36 PM IST