Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh High Court grants 4 week time to state government in 27% OBC reservation case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted 4 weeks time to the state government to explain the basis for increasing OBC reservation from 14 to 27 percent in the state.

During the hearing on Monday, the government sought additional time from the Court to present the data related to OBC reservation. Following the demand, the division bench of Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice MS Bhatti gave 4 weeks to the state government.

Now, the next hearing into the matter has been scheduled on April 27.

Government advocate Rameshwar P Singh, who represents the government on OBC reservation case said that recently, the government collected data of OBCs from about 48 districts across the state with the help of Backward Classes Commission. These data were based on 7 points and they were collected on the basis of social, economic and political backwardness in the state. Probably the government would present that data in the High Court on the next hearing.

Earlier, Kamal Nath government told the High Court that the population of OBC category was more than 50 percent in the state and therefore, 27% reservation should be given to OBC category.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:44 PM IST