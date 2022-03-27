Jabalpur: Police demolish illegal structures, confiscate land worth Rs 2 crore

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police demolished illegal structures and confiscated land with cases registered under four police stations in Jabalpur on Saturday, an official said.

The action was carried out at four locations in the city in a joint operation of the police and the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

According to reports, the local drug and liquor mafia had illegally captured the properties.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gopal Khandel said that the land worth Rs 2 crore were freed from the clutches of the drug mafia and structures worth Rs 1 crore were demolished.

Khandel said that such proceedings would continue in the future so as to recover maximum illegally occupied land.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:38 PM IST