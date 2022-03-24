Jabalpur: Honeytrap gang active in city; lay bait for rich persons

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A honeytrap gang has created a sensation in the city after several persons from the city and other regions were trapped in the clutches of the gang.

The matter came to light when the victims reached the SP office and narrated their story to Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Bahuguna on Wednesday.

According to reports, the gang has duped lakhs of rupees from the victims and implicated many others in fake rape cases. Besides the woman, the gang includes three lawyers of the district court.

A 30-year-old victim, resident of Adarsh Nagar got caught in the trap in 2016. The woman demanded Rs 15 lakh from the victim’s father. When demand of the woman was not fulfilled, she lodged a rape case againt the victim.

Another victim hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the woman met him on social media. After that the man got trapped in the clutches of the woman and following that she demanded Rs 40 lakh from him. Again the woman along with her partners in the crime lodged rape case against the man.

The man, however, filed a complaint against the woman and her associates in the Kanpur court and its application has also been given to SP Jabalpur.

Similarly, the woman and her associates falsely lodged a case of rape against a youth of Dindori at Tilwara police station in 2021.

In another case, a youth, who runs a bakery business in the city, was trapped. She blackmailed him and demanded Rs 15 lakh. She even entered his shop located on the fourth bridge and created a ruckus. Lastly, the woman filed a rape case at the Gorakhpur police station againt him.

Nonetheless, SP Bahuguna said that he would investigate the matter seriously. He has also appealed to the public that if there were any victims harassed by the gang then they should come forward and report their problem in front of him. The identity of the victims would be kept confidential, Bahuguna added.

